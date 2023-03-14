The District of Summerland is pleased to introduce a new online application portal on the District’s website.

This application portal, powered by CityView, enhances convenience and accessibility for residents and customers by allowing them to apply for building permits, works permits, servicing requests, planning applications and submit bylaw enforcement complaints online from the comfort of their homes.

In addition, building permit applicants may select to have their building plans reviewed “electronically” without the need for large-scale hard copy plans submitted to the District’s offices at Municipal Hall. The Online Application Portal include:

•online tracking of the status of applications;

•the ability for customers to submit additional documents;

•secure online payment of fees; and

•up-to-date information on all development applications that are in process with the District.

Accessing the Online Application Portal is straightforward. Users can visit the District of Summerland’s official website at www.summerland.ca and navigate to one of the following sections:

•“Building Permits” or “Planning and Development” under “Planning & Building”

•“W&I Forms” under “City Services”

From there, users can create an account or log in, select the appropriate application type, and follow the step-by-step instructions to complete their submission efficiently.

The implementation of this online system was made possible through a $298,541 grant awarded to the District of Summerland in 2021 by the Union of British Columbia Municipalities (UBCM) Local Government Development Approvals program. This funding has enabled the District to adopt best practices and explore innovative solutions to streamline development approval processes while supporting local planning objectives.

Development application process improvement has been a strategic priority of District Council since 2019, starting with the establishment of the Development Process Improvement Advisory Committee. Since 2019, the District has completed many activities to improve development approval processes such as the delegation of minor Development Variance Permits, the adoption of a new Building Bylaw and Subdivision and Development Servicing Bylaw, and the continual review and update to the District’s zoning bylaw. The launch of the online application portal represents another major step in making municipal services more accessible, efficient, and user-friendly for Summerland residents, businesses, and contractors alike.

Quote:

“Rather than stand in line, people can now go online. The new application portal helps the District to be more customer-focused and give residents, businesses and developers a faster, simpler and more convenient way of doing their local government business.”

~ Mayor Doug Holmes