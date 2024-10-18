The District of Summerland invites residents to provide feedback on key elements regarding its draft Transportation Plan, which outlines the long-term vision, goals and potential future projects for the community’s transportation network. The aims are to ensure safe and accessible options for walking, biking and rolling, transit, driving and moving goods throughout Summerland.

The first phase of public and stakeholder engagement, conducted this past spring and summer, focused on understanding the community’s transportation challenges, opportunities and priorities. This feedback from this phase was instrumental in shaping the future of transportation in Summerland. Now, the District is ready to present these proposed elements to the public for input.

Community members are encouraged to attend the Fall Open House on Tuesday, October 22 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the George Ryga Arts and Cultural Centre. The event will offer a chance to review and provide input on the draft plan, as well as engage in family-friendly activities, games and a chance to win draw prizes.

For those unable to attend the Open House, an online survey will be available from October 18 to November 12, 2024 at summerlandtransportationplan.ca. Based on the feedback received, the Transportation Plan will be revised, and an implementation will be developed outlining priorities.

For more information about the project and to participate in the survey, please visit summerlandtransportationplan.ca.

Quote

“We’re grateful for the community’s input so far, and we’re excited to share elements of the draft plan for further feedback. This is a critical opportunity to ensure that the Plan reflects the needs and aspirations of everyone who lives, works and travels through our community.” -Doug Holmes, Mayor