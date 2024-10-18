Council Remuneration – Council received recommendations from the independent Council Remuneration Task Force. The Task Force were tasked to consider, inquire into, report, and make an independent recommendation to Council regarding Mayor and Council remuneration including any CPI adjustments against inflationary implications and the approaches taken by other municipalities in the intervening period. The Task Force recommended to align the District of Summerland’s Mayor and Council remuneration with the median, or 50th percentile, of other comparable municipalities to ensure equitable pay for comparable value. In order to get to the median, the Task Force recommends that a correction be made to Mayor and Council remuneration over a period of four (4) years.

Four Day Work Week – Council endorsed staff recommendations for the continuation of the District of Summerland Compressed four-day work week for Municipal Hall and Aquatic Centre office. Staff noted that the expansion of this program will also be considered on a case-by-case basis with other departments, assuming it meets or exceeds the service requirements of the customer, and the operational requirements of the department, with minimal additional cost. Municipal hall office hours changed from Monday to Friday 8:30am – 4pm to Tuesday to Friday 8:15am - 5pm (closed Mondays). Although some Municipal Hall employees remain on a five-day work week or other schedule to meet operational needs or personal life commitments, the majority of staff on the trial have moved to the four-day compressed work-week (CWW).

Delegation – Partnership with Summerland Minor Baseball Association for Grant Application – A local resident and a designate from the Summerland Minor Baseball Association (SMBA) presented information on a grant application titled “Blue Jay Field of Dreams Program”. The request was for council support to continue with fundraising efforts and additional grant applications to move to a “stage 2” of the upgrade for Living Memorial Park as per the Concept Plan. This would be developed in partnership with SMBA and District staff. The Blue Jays Field of Dreams grant program provides funding to help build, enhance, or refurbish local diamonds and safe spaces in their community.

Delegation – Garnet Valley AgriTourism Association – Representation from the Garnet Valley AgriTourism Association presented information on the potential Garnet Valley has as an Agri-Tourism Destination. Some suggestions were presented to council for future OCP designations for Garnet Valley. The Association also provided an update on what they continue to do in opposition to the issuance of gravel pit permit.

Green & Inclusive Communities Buildings (GICB) Grant Application – Council received two options from staff regarding upgrades for the Summerland Aquatic and Fitness Centre. Council considered the two

options presented by the Sustainable Projects Group (SPG) that they are proposing for the grant application. A draft maintenance plan outlining recommended repairs and upgrades over the next five years and financial impacts will be presented to Council during budget deliberations in December. Council endorsed option one, which will include a boiler replacement, hydronic heating additive, VFDs and AHU supply fans and pumps, recommissioning, a washer/dryer, low flow water fixtures, exhaust fans, dehumidification, Energy Recover Ventilators (ERVs), critical electrical and mechanical upgrades and rooftop solar. Should the GICB grant be awarded, 80% of the funding for these upgrades grant funded and the remaining 20% will be funded from the Growing Communities Fund.

