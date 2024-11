Starting December 1, the Armstrong/Spallumcheen Diversion and Disposal Facility (ASDDF) and the Greater Vernon Diversion and Disposal Facility (GVDDF) will switch to winter hours.

The ASDDF will be open on weekdays from 8 am to 4 pm and Saturdays from 9:30 am to 3:30 pm

The GVDDF will be open on weekdays from 8 am to 4:30 pm and Saturdays from 9:30 am to 3:30 pm

Both facilities will be closed on Sundays. Winter hours will remain in effect until February 28, 2025. For more information on RDNO Diversion and Disposal Facility hours and locations, please visit www.rdno.ca/ddf.