Throughout the week of April 29, Kelowna International Airport (YLW), along with its partners, such as the RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit, will be conducting a live emergency exercise at the airport.

There will be a significant presence of emergency response personnel and vehicles in the terminal building and on the east side of the airfield to complete these required training exercises.

Large-scale emergency exercises are conducted to test YLW’s Airport Emergency Plan, along with those of its emergency response partners, in realistic conditions. YLW tests its Emergency Management Plan regularly through live scenario training, table-top exercises and emergency simulation drills. The focus of these exercises is to demonstrate how multiple and diverse agencies can be integrated to respond quickly and effectively during a major event.



Flights and airport operations will not be impacted as a result of this exercise. There is no threat to public safety.

