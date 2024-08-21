The Do Not Consume Water Notice issued for the Clifton Road area earlier this week has now been lifted for all affected customers. In consultation with Interior Health, drinking water from City Water Utility intakes has been monitored, tested, and is consistently showing results that water is safe to consume by meeting Canadian Drinking Water Quality Guidelines.

The Do Not Consume Water Notice was originally issued on Monday, Aug. 19 for approximately 1,500 residents on the City of Kelowna Water Utility in the Clifton Road area, after a break-in at the Grainger Road reservoir. The notice was put in place out of an abundance of caution for residents’ health until full internal and external water quality testing could be completed.

“Our team has completed all necessary water quality testing over the last couple of days and there is no result that has indicated that Monday’s break-in resulted in any issues with our water supply,” said Andy Weremy, Water Operations Manager. “A big thank-you to affected residents for their patience and understanding as we worked through this unexpected incident this week.”

The break-in is still being investigated by the RCMP. Anyone who may have witnessed, or has information relating to, this incident is asked to phone the Kelowna RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-762-3300 referencing file number 2024-47894. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may also contact Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at crimestoppers.net.

For more information about water quality or to subscribe to direct email updates, please visit kelowna.ca/waterquality.