RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating Kurtis Robinson, who was reported missing on February 2, 2025.

Kurtis was last spoken to on January 31, 2025.

Description of Kurtis Robinson:

caucasian male;

59 years;

5 ft 11 in (180 cm);

186 lbs (84 kg);

grey hair;

hazel eyes.

Description of vehicle associated to Kurtis Robinson:

Grey 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche

Stock photo of a similar 2004 Grey Chevrolet Avalanche belonging to Kurtis Robinson

Police are very concerned for Kurtis’ health and well-being and friends and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kurtis Robinson is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).