RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating Kurtis Robinson, who was reported missing on February 2, 2025.
Kurtis was last spoken to on January 31, 2025.
Description of Kurtis Robinson:
Description of vehicle associated to Kurtis Robinson:
Stock photo of a similar 2004 Grey Chevrolet Avalanche belonging to Kurtis Robinson
Police are very concerned for Kurtis’ health and well-being and friends and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kurtis Robinson is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).