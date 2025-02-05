Police are investigating an assault that took place on a BC Transit bus near the intersection of 34th St and 17th Ave in Vernon. On December 27th, 2024, at approximately 9:15 p.m., a passenger allegedly rushed and assaulted the driver while the bus was in motion. The driver managed to fend off the man and safely stop the bus. Once the bus was stopped, the suspect got off and left the area on foot. Video surveillance on the bus captured the incident and police are releasing images of the suspect asking for the public’s help to identify him.