On February 28, 2025 at approximately 1:30am Kelowna and West Kelowna RCMP officers responded to a report of a break and enter at a City of Kelowna facility in the 2200 block of Westlake Road in West Kelowna.

Damage was done to a structure and a vehicle at this location. Police would like to identity the individual shown in the attached photos.

He is described as;

Caucasian;

Wearing black pants, jacket and a grey baseball style hat

Last seen leaving the area on an e-bike in the direction of Sussex Road

If the man in the photo looks familiar or if you know him please contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 and reference the file number 2025-10439. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may also contact Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestoppers.net.