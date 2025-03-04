On February 28, 2025 at approximately 1:30am Kelowna and West Kelowna RCMP officers responded to a report of a break and enter at a City of Kelowna facility in the 2200 block of Westlake Road in West Kelowna.
Damage was done to a structure and a vehicle at this location. Police would like to identity the individual shown in the attached photos.
He is described as;
If the man in the photo looks familiar or if you know him please contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 and reference the file number 2025-10439. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may also contact Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestoppers.net.