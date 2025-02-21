It is a community-driven fundraising effort led by SilverStar Mountain Resort to support the Good Food Box North Okanagan program.

The campaign kicked off with SilverStar’s dazzling Christmas Light Up event, igniting community spirit and challenging residents to make a difference by contributing to the Good Food Box Donation Matching Initiative.

From December through January, every dollar donated to the Good Food Box program was matched twice—first by the SilverStar Play Forever Fund and again by the Galbraith Family Foundation through Community Foundation North Okanagan. This unique triple play matching turned every $1 donated into $3, resulting in $30,000 of vital support for local families in need.

“This incredible fundraising initiative empowers the Good Food Box program to provide monthly bins of fresh, nutritious fruits and vegetables to families, seniors, and individuals facing food insecurity,” said Ginny Scott from SilverStar. “We are delighted to share that the community’s generosity exceeded expectations, with over $10,000 donated through our SilverStar Play Forever initiative hosted at the Community Foundation. As promised, SilverStar is proud to match this with a cheque for $10,000.”

But the impact didn’t stop there. Thanks to the Galbraith Family Foundation, an additional $10,000 completed the triple play, maximizing the community’s contributions. The impact is profound:

A $50 donation was transformed into $150 , covering six months of fresh fruit and vegetable boxes for a family.

was transformed into , covering six months of fresh fruit and vegetable boxes for a family. A $100 donation became $300, providing a full year of healthy, nutritious produce.

While the matching initiative has ended, the need continues. Donations for the Good Food Box are still greatly appreciated and can be made at any time by visiting www.cfno.org/goodfoodbox, with every dollar directly supporting families in need.

An Even Greater Impact: Additional Donations in February

Beyond the matching initiative, an additional $5,000 in donations was received in February, bringing the total support for the Good Food Box program to $35,000. While these contributions were not eligible for matching, they are equally valuable in expanding the program’s reach and ensuring more families receive access to fresh, nutritious food.

While the matching initiative has ended, the need continues. Donations for the Good Food Box are still greatly appreciated and can be made at any time by visiting www.cfno.org/goodfoodbox, with every dollar directly supporting families in need.

Food security remains a pressing issue in our community, affecting children, seniors, and families alike. The Good Food Box program works alongside various local charities and non-profit organizations to meet this growing need. For more insight into the affordability challenges and increased demand for food security in the region, visit the Community Foundation’s latest Vital Signs report at www.cfno.org/vital-signs.