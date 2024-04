To make sure the gas system continues to operate safely and reliably, FortisBC is performing aerial inspections of its high-pressure natural gas transmission lines between April 26th and June 15th.

To inspect these lines, Talon Helicopters will be performing low-level flyovers throughout the North Okanagan using LaSen’s aerial LiDAR detection technology.

For more information about this inspection work, call 1-888-224-2710 or visit fortisbc.com/communityupgrades.