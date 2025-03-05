The City of Vernon is excited to host the Capital Works Open House to showcase the capital infrastructure projects planned for this year.

The community is invited to attend to learn more about these projects and meet the project teams.

Capital Projects Open House

Date: Thursday, March 6, 2025

Time: 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Location: Vernon Recreation Centre (Auditorium), 3310–37th Avenue

At the Open House, attendees will have the opportunity to review detailed project plans and schedules, ask questions and learn more about how the projects support the City’s long-term infrastructure needs.

The 2025 Capital Program includes 27 projects, totaling $28.6 million, which align with the City’s long-term infrastructure replacement and upgrades.

Some of these projects include:

· New roundabouts at Pleasant Valley Road/39th Avenue and Phoenix Drive/Silver Star Road to accommodate current traffic volumes

· Construction of a new airport taxiway apron

· Replacement of playground equipment and court resurfacing at several parks across the city

· The second phase of naturalization of Vernon Creek at Polson Park

Additional updates on other projects, including the new Active Living Centre, will also be available at the Open House.

For those unable to attend, more information about these projects can be found at vernon.ca/capitalworks.