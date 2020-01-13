West Kelowna RCMP is reminding drivers in the Peachland area to drive safely and watch their speeds following a 566% increase in e-tickets issued from November to today.

“We recognize the citizens of Peachland voiced their concerns over the lack of traffic enforcement in a recent community survey, and we’ve stepped up our patrols in response,” says S/Sgt. Brendan Dolan, NCO i/c West Kelowna Detachment. “Please drive responsibly and relative to the conditions, as we will be continuing enhanced patrols in the area.”