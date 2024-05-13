The Downtown Community Market will open for the season starting this Saturday, May 18, attracting crowds in the thousands to downtown Penticton each week.

The market features 80 vendors and will operate next to the Penticton Farmers’ Market, both of which will span multiple blocks.

Anyone visiting the area should anticipate road closures every Saturday between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Main Street between Wade Avenue and Lakeshore Drive, as well as sections of Front Street, Backstreet Boulevard and Nanaimo Avenue. If driving into the area, watch for detour signs and anticipate extra parking congestion.

A bike valet parking service is available at Gyro Park, operated by the City’s Environmental Outreach Ambassadors. This will be provided free of charge each Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

The Downtown Community Market, which will run until Sept. 7, showcases artisans, creators and makers of everything from homemade goods to clothing and jewelry, antiques and furniture. It also features live music and food trucks.

This market is hosted by the Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association, with more details available at downtownpenticton.org. For information about the Farmers’ Market, which is located in the 100-block of Main Street and runs until 1 p.m., visit pentictonfarmersmarket.org.