Owned and operated by GSL Group, Prospera Place is celebrating its 25th anniversary of bringing memorable, iconic entertainment to Kelowna and the Okanagan.

Prospera Place hosted its first concert (Moist) on August 28, 1999, and since then has brought hundreds of shows and countless sporting events to the Okanagan. From the World Junior Hockey Championships to the Memorial Cup to Jay Z, Aerosmith, Shania Twain and Elton John, Prospera Place has been the host of world-class events for more than two decades.

“Thanks to the people of Kelowna and area, the last 25 years have been a resounding success,” says Graham Lee, GSL Group President and CEO. “Our vision from the start was to create a premier venue to host world-class sporting and entertainment events in the Okanagan, all while safeguarding taxpayers from construction and operating risk – and we succeeded.”

Prospera Place has consistently landed some of the world’s biggest shows, most recently becoming the smallest venue on Tool’s North American tour. Over the last 12 months, the venue has hosted 70-plus event nights, with over 80 event nights and two major events planned for the next 12 months, including the 2025 Montana’s Brier in February (the Brier’s first visit to Kelowna since 1968), the Canadian Country Music Awards in September 2025 (for the first time ever), and the potential for another Memorial Cup in 2026.

“Over the past 25 years we have shown resilience and a commitment to bringing in the best, and we look forward to providing the Okanagan with many more events in the future,” added Lee.