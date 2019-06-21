Residents and visitors are advised of upcoming laneway closures that may affect access and travel through downtown Vernon next week.

Starting as early as 7:00 a.m. on Monday, April 7, laneways east of 30th Street, between 28th and 29th Avenue, will be fully closed for underground utility work. There will be no vehicle access to these laneways during construction.

The work is expected to be complete by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, April 18. Please note, the construction schedule is subject to weather, contractor timelines and other factors.

Motorists are advised to expect minor delays while work is underway. For the safety of workers and public, please slow down, follow directions of traffic control personnel and drive with caution.