The CSN Father’s Day Car Show returns to City Park in celebration on Sunday, June 16, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. For event details, visit csncollision.com/csncarshow.

Traffic routes will be maintained in the downtown core as participants make their way into the park with their vehicles. However, lane and parking restrictions will be in effect along Leon Avenue, Water Street, Lawrence Avenue and Abbott Street from 6-11 a.m. on Sunday. Traffic control personnel will be on site and motorists are advised to be aware of increased traffic in the area.

Parking in the City Park parking lot will be restricted starting at 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 16, to accommodate set-up and will remain closed until 7 p.m. that day. Visitors are advised that vehicles and vendors will be in the grass area adjacent to the parking lot and children’s playground Accessible parking will still be available in the City Park parking lot.

Vehicle and event load-out from City Park will begin at 4 p.m. and end at approximately 7 p.m. Parking in the main lot at City Park will re-open to the publiconce load-out is complete.

Find up-to-date parking space availability for the Library Plaza Parkade (1360 Ellis Street), Memorial Parkade (1420 Ellis Street) and Chapman Parkade (345 Lawrence Avenue) at kelowna.ca/parking.

Residents can reduce traffic and parking congestion by choosing various modes of active transportation, such as biking, walking or carpooling.

For the most up-to-date road work, road closures and potential delays, visit kelowna.ca/roadreport.