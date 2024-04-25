The City of West Kelowna is excited to share our updated Draft Parks Master Plan and Draft Recreational Trails Master Plan through Phase 2 of the engagement process!

We need your input, as comments from our community will help refine the draft plans and guide how the City invests in our parks and recreational trails systems over the next decade and beyond.

Your feedback is important!

Check out OurWK.ca until May 24 to:

· Review the project pages

· Read the draft plans

· Complete the feedback forms

· Ask a question

Not online? Not a problem! Contact the Communications and Engagement Department at 778-797-1234 to request paper copies of the feedback forms and join us in person at our Community Open House, where anyone interested can learn about the draft plans, talk to City staff, and share their feedback.

Community Open House:

· Date: Wednesday, May 15, 2024

· Location: West Kelowna Yacht Club, 4111 Gellatly Road

· Time: Drop-in event from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Feedback gathered during Phase 2 will help to identify refinements before the draft plans are finalized. Plans will help the City continue to provide diverse experiences for residents to get outside and enjoy all that beautiful West Kelowna has to offer.

About the projects

We created our first Parks Master Plan in 2010 and updated it in 2016, while our first Recreational Trails Master Plan was developed in 2013. These plans have helped us achieve projects such as CNR Wharf improvements, Annette Beaudreau Amphitheatre, playground additions, field and court upgrades, and much more.

Since parks and recreational trails are closely linked, we are updating the Parks Master Plan and the Recreational Trails Master Plan together. Since the last update, West Kelowna has grown, our world has changed, and you have shared new ideas. Now, it’s time to update the Parks and Recreational Trails Master Plans to reflect the West Kelowna of today!

Phase 1 of the process (completed in 2023) identified ideas for parks and recreational trails, that were then used to shape the draft plan recommendations and actions to support local, publicly accessible, and affordable outdoor recreation opportunities in balance with available resources.

