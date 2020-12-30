On January 18, 2025 at approximately 11:15 a.m., Kelowna RCMP responded to the 1700-block of Harvey Avenue for a motor vehicle collision between a grey SUV and a grey Ford Freestar van bearing BCLP NS748F. Police were advised the driver of the van was travelling the wrong way on the highway following a u-turn before colliding with the SUV and then departing.

At approximately 11:45 a.m., the suspect driver and vehicle were observed parked outside of a business in the 200-block of Rutland Road North, where the driver is also alleged to have damaged a storefront window. Police quickly attended and arrested the driver without incident.

“We believe this individual is linked to several other incidents including a video circulating online of the driver throwing debris out his window along Harvey Avenue,” says Cpl. Michael Gauthier Kelowna RCMP Media Relations Officer. “If someone witnessed this driver committing an offence and they’re willing to come forward with their evidence, please contact us directly at 250-762-3300.”

The driver’s vehicle has since been towed and he was later released from custody with numerous Motor Vehicle Act fines including No Driver’s License, No Insurance, and Drive Without Due Care and Attention. There is no ongoing criminal investigation at this time.