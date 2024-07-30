On July 28th, 2024, RCMP in Penticton were called to a report of an apparent drowning victim on Skaha Lake.

Unfortunately, the man was pronounced deceased after life-saving efforts were unsuccessful.

The man was identified as a 71-year-old male from Alberta.

The man was associated with a rented personal water craft, with only himself on board.

“At this time, the man appears to have drowned, with no foul play suspected, nor concerns of criminality or negligence on the part of the rental company,” explains Cpl. James Grandy, BC RCMP spokesperson.

RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are continuing their investigation.