The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is asking for the public's help in locating a wanted person; 53-year old Dustin Lee Mackie.

Mackie is wanted for a number of firearms related offences and possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

Dustin Mackie is described as:

5’9 (175 cm)

199 lb (90 kg)

Bald

Blue eyes

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Dustin Mackie, please contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP (250) 545-7171. Information can be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or by leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com