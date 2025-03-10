The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is asking for the public's help in locating a wanted person; 53-year old Dustin Lee Mackie.
Mackie is wanted for a number of firearms related offences and possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.
Dustin Mackie is described as:
If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Dustin Mackie, please contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP (250) 545-7171. Information can be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or by leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com