Mayor Tom Dyas will be taking a temporary leave from his role as Mayor of Kelowna as he recovers from a vertebral artery dissection in his neck, an injury sustained earlier this week.

Officials say Dyas is expected to make a full recovery and is eager to return.

While Dyas is away, Coun. Luke Stack will step in as Deputy Mayor and assume the responsibilities of the Office of the Mayor.

A long-serving lawmaker, Coun. Stack brings years of experience and dedication to his temporary role.

“Our thoughts are with Mayor Dyas as he takes the time needed to recover,” City Manager Doug Gilchrist shared in a statement. “On behalf of council and the community, we wish him a full and speedy recovery and look forward to his return.”

According to the Cleavland Clinic, a vertebral artery dissection is when there is a tear in the inner lining of one of the vertebral arteries, which are major blood vessels in the neck that supply blood to the brain.

This tear can cause blood to enter the wall of the artery, creating a bulge or blockage that may reduce blood flow or lead to the formation of clots.

These clots can potentially travel to the brain, increasing the risk of a stroke.

The city has requested privacy on behalf of Dyas and his family during this time, with no additional details being released.