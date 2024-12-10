Jackson Kyrkostas won't be going to Salmon Arm for All-Star Weekend alone in January.

The BC Hockey League announced the rosters for the Top Prospects Game, happening this coming January at Rogers Rink in Salmon Arm, and West Kelowna's representative in the game will be Dylan Krayer. Krayer, who is already having a great rookie season with the Warriors, will join what promises to be a stacked Interior Conference team, with scouts from across the NCAA and National Hockey League in attendance for the game.

So far this season, Krayer has nine goals and fourteen points in 27 games.