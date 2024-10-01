Sicamous Eagles (6) vs Osoyoos Coyotes (2)

Clayton Gillmore scored twice, including the winner, for the Sicamous Eagles as they erased a 2-0 Osoyoos Coyotes lead. Hayden Evans led the Eagles with three points and affiliate player Ben Bowtell collected two assists. Kael Svenson earned his second straight win for the Eagles making 19 saves. Coyotes goal scorers were Austin Cooper and Spencer Fleck, while Brendan Gee made 23 saves.