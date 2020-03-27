Authorities descended on a home along Lester Road this morning after a call for help and fear of guns.

Kelowna RCMP received the call at 5:43 a.m., and the person worried there could be several weapons inside the home.

Officers and the Emergency Response Team were were dispatched to the scene.

Mounties surrounded the home, closing Lester Road. The ERT conducted several callouts to the people inside, who did eventually come out, and then were taken into custody without further incident.

The RCMP said the investigation remains ongoing and, for now, no further details about the situation will be released.

Lester Road has since reopened, and police assure the public that there is no danger to community safety.