Join us for a series of Earth Day events aimed at promoting sustainability and environmental awareness.

The City of Penticton, in partnership with local community organizations, is hosting the following informative workshops, including online and in-person events.

In addition, the City of Penticton is providing free transit all day on Earth Day – April 22, 2025, on all Penticton local routes. For transit information, visit bctransit.com.

Workshops

Pre-registration is required for all the following events, with links and further information available at penticton.ca/earthday2025.

April 22: Saving Money and the Environment: It Starts at Home! Join us for this free online workshop to discover best practices for reducing your utility bills without sacrificing comfort. Whether you're a tenant or homeowner, learn easy-to-follow tips to lower energy consumption, minimize your material footprint and conserve water.

April 24: I’m Eating Sustainably! Learn how your food choices impact your health and the environment and discover ways to reduce food waste (online workshop). Doing your part for the planet can start with becoming well informed and equipped with the right tools so you can make good food choices and fight food waste.

April 26: Heat Pump and Home Retrofit Workshop. Join this informative in-person workshop on heat pump installation, common barriers and real-life experiences from homeowners who made the switch. The heat pump workshop is from 9:30 a.m. until 12 noon. Afterwards, organizations will set up displays in the lobby of the Penticton Museum and Library from 12 noon until 3 p.m. to engage with residents and discuss environmental initiatives underway in the community. Learn about local efforts involving tree protection, bat awareness, stewardship opportunities, student projects and more.

For more information, visit penticton.ca/earthday2025.