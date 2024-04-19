BC Transit and its local government partners are happy to announce free transit in some transit systems in recognition of Earth Day on April 22, 2024.

Earth Day highlights the importance of sustainability and encourages people to make choices that reduce greenhouse gases (GHGs) and help protect our environment. Taking public transit is one way to make a difference, and the following transit systems are providing free transit for both fixed-route and handyDART services:

Victoria Regional Transit System

West Kootenay Transit System

South Okanagan-Similkameen Transit System – Penticton routes only

Whistler Transit System



BC Transit is committed to making a positive impact on our environment. Our Low Carbon Fleet Program is underway. The program supports provincial targets for GHG emissions and aligns with CleanBC. The current province-wide fleet has more than 280 Compressed Natural Gas buses and funding is now in place for the future addition of 141 electric buses. More information on BC Transit’s future zero-emission fleet and sustainability initiatives is available here.

BC Transit would like to thank the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary, Regional District of Central Kootenay, City of Nelson, City of Penticton, Resort Municipality of Whistler and the Victoria Regional Transit Commission for their support of free transit on Earth Day.

We encourage our customers to use the Transit App, Google Transit or any other app of their choice for real-time bus tracking and planning your next transit journey.

For more information visit bctransit.com