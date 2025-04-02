The Kelowna Yacht Club will join forces with organizations across Downtown Kelowna for an engaging and educational Earth Day Quest.

This event, from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm on Saturday, April 12, 2025, invites participants of all ages to explore sustainability and environmental stewardship through interactive activities at various locations downtown.

Participants will embark on a captivating journey, decoding nine clues to uncover eco-friendly secrets and win fantastic prizes! This Earth Day Quest celebrates our planet while promoting awareness, action, and sustainability efforts in our community.

How to Participate

Start at any of the participating locations to begin your Earth Day Quest. Visit each location to complete an activity and find answers to the questions on the online quiz form.

Once you complete the quiz, you will be entered into the eco-prizes draw, featuring exciting prizes from some of the best businesses in Downtown Kelowna.