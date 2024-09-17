The Naramata Fire Department is hosting a FireSmart wood-chipping event on Saturday, September 28, 2024. The event will help residents remove flammable materials from their property.

Neighbours are encouraged to work together to haul accepted debris for proper disposal. Naramata residents can also register their address for a mobile wood chipper that will be collecting accepted items from local properties.

Residents can drop off accepted material at the east end of the parking lot at Manitou Park on Saturday, September 28 between 9:30 am and 12:00 pm only. This time frame is the only time drop-off of materials is allowed.

An information booth will be on site with Naramata Fire Department members present with FireSmart swag and educational materials.

Naramata FireSmart information and mobile wood chipping event:

Date: Saturday, September 28, 2024

Time: 9:30 am to 12:00 pm (debris drop-off) 9:30 am to 3:00 pm (mobile chipper)

Details: To register your address for the mobile wood chipper, please fill out the form at https://forms.office.com/r/DLcgkggWDz by Thursday, September 26.

Only the following items will be accepted for the wood chipper and drop-off at Manitou Park:

Wood up to 30 cm in diameter

Branches, twigs

Clean vegetation

For further information, please contact Hayden Zahrawi, RDOS FireSmart Coordinator.