Dog owners are invited to bring their pets back to Ellis Creek Dog Park as upgrades are now complete.

The off-leash space, located at 100 Industrial Place, has been under construction and closed for use since February of this year.

Improvements include engineered wood fibre surfacing, walkways, a shade structure over a sitting area, and a dog activity zone. Trees will also be added later this spring but will not impact access or use of the park.

Other improvements to date saw access improved to 3-Mile South Beach (802 3-Mile Road) and Skaha Lake Dog Park (4851 Lakeside Road), which also now has newly planted trees. Learn more about the City’s dog-friendly spaces at penticton.ca/dog-parks.