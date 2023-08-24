The Mayor and council of the Township of Spallumcheen are inviting residents to an informative Emergency Preparedness and FireSmart Open House taking place Tuesday, April 8, 2025 from 3:00 pm-7:00 pm at the Municipal Hall, 4144 Spallumcheen Way.

This event is a great opportunity for community members to learn more about emergency topics impacting Spallumcheen..

With the recent rise in large scale wildfires, the Township Council has been working over the past 3 years to ensure Emergency Preparedness and FireSmarting is something to which they are committed.

Mayor and Council say they are are excited to host this Open House and provide residents with valuable information about Emergency Preparedness and FireSmart opportunities taking place in the community. Learn how you can help during a wildfire or other emergency event and how you can take advantage of FireSmart rebates within the community. In addition to displayed information, attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions, provide feedback and connect with Township Council and staff.