Natural disasters can happen at any time and can cause significant impacts. There are practical steps each of us can take to better prepare ourselves, our families, and our community for emergencies.

May 5 - 11 is Emergency Preparedness Week across Canada. This year’s theme is: Be Prepared. Know Your Risks.

The City is encouraging everyone to take some time to consider their household readiness, and take some additional steps to be better prepared.

“In times of crisis, being prepared determines our resiliency,” said Mayor Victor Cumming. “By knowing the risks and having plans in place, we can ensure that when faced with an emergency, we are not just reacting, we are protecting what matters most—our people, our homes and our community.”

Emergency preparedness begins with three simple steps:

Know the risks that are specific to our community and region. Make a plan with everyone in your household. Organize household supplies into a grab and go bag for each member of the household to support self-sufficiency for at least 72 hours in an emergency.

During the summer months, there is an elevated risk of wildfire for communities in BC’s interior. Evacuation strategies are used by emergency officials when there is a need to move people away from dangerous wildfires.

“Evacuations, by their very nature, are disruptive”, said Sue Saunders, Emergency Program Coordinator. “When people prepare for a known risk, such as the possibility of being evacuated from their homes, they feel more confident and comfortable about their ability to manage the situation.”

Here are some specific actions people can do now to be better prepared this summer:

· Make and review your household emergency plan and consider steps you would take if you are evacuated, including where you might want to stay and what you would do to for your pets.

· Make a list of important items that you would take with you if you were evacuated.

· Familiarize yourself with the additional living expenses clause in your insurance to understand the supports available if you are evacuated.

· Set up the BC Services Card App on your mobile device to help facilitate access to Emergency Support Services if required.

· Sign up for Alertable and follow City of Vernon.

To learn more about emergency preparedness plans and what other steps you can take this week, visit www.PreparedBC.ca or www.getprepared.gc.ca

Wildfire can pose a risk to personal property. People that apply Firesmart guidelines to their properties are better prepared as their homes are more resilient to wildfire.

To learn more about FireSmart, visit: vernon.ca/firesmart.