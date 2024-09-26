The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) Protective Services department is hosting a Show and Shine on Thursday, October 3, 2024

This family-friendly event will feature tours of regional emergency support and response vehicles, including the new RDOS Mobile Command Centre. Local first responders and search and rescue volunteers will be available to provide information about the emergency vehicles on display.

Date: Thursday, October 3, 2024

Time: 10:00 am - 2:00 pm

Location: Rotary Park parking lot at the end of Martin Street in Penticton

Emergency Support Services (ESS) volunteers will be available to provide program information and registration assistance. Attendees can also learn more about the Voyent Alert! notification system, FireSmart initiatives, and the Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team (ALERT). RDOS Emergency Management (EM) and other response agencies will have booths and equipment available to view.

The Emergency Services Show and Shine event is an opportunity to learn more about the essential role all community members play in emergency preparedness, response, and recovery.