The south bound lane of McClounie Road, from Tassie Drive to Coldstream Creek Road, is closed until October 4, 2024 to facilitate the repair of a broken watermain and the resulting road damage. Detour signage directs all traffic to take Tassie Drive back to Coldstream Creek Road.

Additionally, the intersection of Coldstream Creek Road at McClounie Road will be single lane with traffic control on Thursday, September 5, 2024 while the watermain is being repaired.