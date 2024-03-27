Enderby is asking residents throughout the region to support its Kraft Hockeyville bid and help return the Enderby Arena to operation.

Enderby is asking residents throughout the region to support its Kraft Hockeyville bid and help return the Enderby Arena to operation.

The Enderby Arena was shut down due to a refrigeration system failure in early January, which has devastated the local community and impacted recreational ice facilities throughout the region.

Strong support has advanced Enderby to the “final four” communities across Canada. The winner of Kraft Hockeyville will receive $250,000 towards arena upgrades, a pre-season NHL Game and $10,000 worth of hockey equipment for deserving youth from NHLPA's Goals and Dreams fund. If Enderby wins Kraft Hockeyville, the prize money will be invested in repairing the facility.

Voting for the winning community will start on March 29 at 6:00 a.m. and conclude on to March 30 at 2:00 p.m. People can vote as many times as they want over the 32-hour voting period, as well as share the news of the competition to their colleagues, friends, family, and even perfect strangers!

To vote, visit Krafthockeyville.ca.

The closure of the Enderby Arena has been devastating for community members and the broader region. The Enderby Arena is home to minor, adult, and senior hockey, public skating, fitness programs, and many other activities. The Enderby Curling Rink shares the refrigeration plant and has also been shut down.