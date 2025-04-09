The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) is standing down for the Westside Road Landslide. The site of the landslide continues to be managed by the Ministry of Transportation.

Additional information on freshet conditions and activities will be reported through the local jurisdictions unless a new emergency situation requires the EOC to activate.

For information on the latest road updates for Westside Road, visit DriveBC.ca.

Contact the Ministry of Transportation and Transit for information on the Westside Road landslide.