Due to the current weather situation, lightning strikes continue to occur. Please be vigilant in the backcountry or wherever you are travelling.

To report a wildfire: 1-888-663-5555 or *5555 on a mobile phone

For the latest on the current wildfire situation, please visit BCWildfire.ca.

Calcite Creek Wildfire #K61067

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre (RDOS EOC) continues to monitor the Calcite Creek Wildfire. BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) is working on a structure protection plan with property owners in the communities of Eastgate and Bonnevier.

Agricultural producers or anyone with grazing lease lands is asked to contact the Emergency Operations Centre at 250-490-4225.

The next RDOS EOC update is scheduled at 10:00 am on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, unless the situation changes.

An Evacuation Alert remains in effect for Eastgate, Pasayten Area, and Placer Lake in Electoral Area “H”.

Evacuation Alert: This is the time to get prepared to leave your home on short notice.

Get your grab-and-go bag, a small emergency kit that is easy to take with you, in case you need to leave right away.

All other wildfires in the RDOS are being held or are under control as of Monday, July 22, 2024, at 5:30 pm.

Voyent Alert! Notifications

Click here to register for routine and emergency notifications via email, text, or telephone, or download the Voyent Alert! app. You can find a link to Voyent Alert! on the RDOS website: www.rdos.bc.ca.

For the latest updates on Evacuation ALERTS and ORDERS, please visit emergency.rdos.bc.ca.

For further information, please call the EOC at 250-490-4225. In the case of an emergency, call 9-1-1.