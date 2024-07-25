The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre (RDOS EOC) is monitoring a wildfire at West Bench in Electoral Area “F”. BC Wildfire Service, Penticton Fire Department, and Penticton Indian Band Fire Department are attending.

The RDOS EOC is also monitoring wildfire K51608 at Darke Lake Provincial Park in Electoral Area “F”.

BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) crews are on site.

To report a wildfire: 1-888-663-5555 or *5555 on a mobile phone.

For the latest on the current wildfire situation, please visit BCWildfire.ca.

Due to the current wildfire situation, please be vigilant in the backcountry or wherever you are travelling.

Calcite Creek Wildfire #K61067

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre (RDOS EOC) continues to monitor the Calcite Creek Wildfire. BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) is continuing to work on structural protection.

An Evacuation Alert remains in effect for Eastgate, Pasayten Area, and Placer Lake in Electoral Area “H”.

Evacuation Alert: This is the time to get prepared to leave your home on short notice.

Get your grab-and-go bag, a small emergency kit that is easy to take with you, in case you need to leave right away.

The next RDOS EOC update is scheduled at 5:30 pm on Thursday, July 25, 2024, unless the situation changes.

Voyent Alert! Notifications

Click here to register for routine and emergency notifications via email, text, or telephone, or download the Voyent Alert! app. You can find a link to Voyent Alert! on the RDOS website: www.rdos.bc.ca.

For the latest updates on Evacuation ALERTS and ORDERS, please visit emergency.rdos.bc.ca.

For information on wildfire smoke, please visit the BC Centre for Disease Control website: www.bccdc.ca.

For further information, please call the EOC at 250-490-4225. In the case of an emergency, call 9-1-1.