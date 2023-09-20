With the heavy rains today and more rain expected in the forecast, residents, particularly those adjacent to and within recently burned areas, are reminded to stay vigilant and familiarize themselves with their terrain and waterways.

This includes monitoring and removing any materials collecting in culverts in front of their property to help reduce pooling and potential localized flooding.

Debris is expected to accumulate along the foreshore, and it is the responsibility of landowners to clear any debris that may settle in front of their property. During freshet, debris left along the foreshore will help protect against erosion until lake levels begin to recede.



Boaters on the westside of Okanagan Lake should also be diligent about debris from the landslide and be aware that the freshet will continue over the next few months, bringing additional trees and debris from surrounding creeks.

The Emergency Operations Centre continues collaborating with the Ministry of Transportation and Transit to support a coordinated approach to public safety at the landslide site on Westside Road between Denison Road and Main Street.

The landslide on Westside Road and the recent sink hole located at the 8 km mark along the Bear Main Forestry Service Road are important reminders of the impacts to surface conditions from the previous wildfires in 2021 and 2023.

Watch an information video to learn about potential hazards in post-wildfire areas, particularly from the 2023 McDougall Creek Wildfire and the 2021 White Rock Lake Wildfire.



For more information on landslide preparedness, visit PreparedBC.



Watch for Westside Road closure updates on DriveBC.ca.