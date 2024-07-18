An Evacuation Alert has been issued by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen because of the potential danger to life and health due to the threat of the Calcite Creek wildfire. The EVACUATION ALERT is for the following areas: The communities of Eastgate, Pasayten Area, and Placer This Evacuation Alert has been issued to prepare you to evacuate your premises or property should it be found necessary. Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions. Please visit http://emergency.rdos.bc.ca for latest updates and resources

YOU MUST BE PREPARED TO LEAVE

Review your personal evacuation plan Pack essential items: http://www.preparedbc.ca

Pre-register for Emergency Support Services: http://ess.gov.bc.ca

Sign up for Voyent Alert!: http://register.voyent-alert.com