An Evacuation Alert has been issued by the Township of Spallumcheen at the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC). A wildfire is burning on Hullcar Mountain in the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) and in an abundance of caution based on the recommendation of BC Wildfire Service and due to the agricultural nature of the properties with the potential for extra time required for evacuation preparation, an EVACUATION ALERT is in effect for the following areas:

Hullcar Road

• 4194

• 4222

• 4236

• 4254

• 4256

• 4257

• 4260

• 4264

• 4265

• 4267

• 4268

• 4276

• 4279

• 4288

• 4296

• 4306

• 4310

• 4316

• 4320

• 4342

• 4350

• 4362

• 4382

• 4402

• 4420

• 4430

• 4466

• 4504

• 4516

• 5004

Parkinson Road

• 5193

Deep Creek Road

• 5353

• 5315

• 5233

Todd Place

• All Properties

Frederick Road

• All Properties

What you should do if you are located in the Evacuation Alert area.

An Evacuation Alert has been issued to prepare you to evacuate your premises or property should it be found necessary. Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible before evacuation; however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

• Review BC Wildfire Service website/app for information about fire suppression efforts.

• Locate all family members and designate a meeting area outside the evacuation alert area, should an evacuation order be made while family members are separated.

• Pack essential items such as government-issued ID, medications, important documents (e.g., insurance, and mortgage / tenancy information), and immediate care needs for dependents.

• Prepare to evacuate disabled persons, children, and/or neighbours if assistance is needed.

• Prepare to take pets with you and move livestock to a safe area (if possible).

• Arrange transportation for all your household members. Fill the gas tanks of personal vehicles that will be used in the evacuation.

• Review your home or tenant insurance policy to understand what coverage you may have for lodging and food in the event of being evacuated. Most basic insurance policies cover living expenses during an evacuation.

• Arrange accommodation for all members of the residence. If possible, plan to stay with family or friends as accommodations may be in short supply.

• If you will require government assistance to meet your basic needs if evacuated, like lodging and food, Emergency Support Services will be available. Create a profile at ess.gov.bc.ca..

• Follow the guidance of BC Wildfire, the Township of Spallumcheen and the RCMP.

• Monitor the Township of Spallumcheen Website (www.spallumcheentwp.bc.ca) for information