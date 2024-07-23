An Evacuation Alert has been issued by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) at the Shuswap Emergency Program’s Emergency Operations Centre. A wildfire burning in the the South Shore Place and Elson Road area south of the CP Rail tracks in the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) is increasing the risk to 14 properties in Electoral Area G of the CSRD. Due to the potential danger to life, health or property, an Evacuation Alert is in effect for the following areas:

591-622 Elson Road

608-650 South Shore Place

Please see the attached map of the Evacuation Alert Area.

An Evacuation Alert is a warning about a potential threat to life and/or property. It is intended to give you time to be ready for a possible evacuation. Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to an evacuation, however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

WHAT YOU SHOULD YOU DO WHEN AN ALERT IS IN EFFECT



Upon notification of an ALERT:

Locate your grab-and-go bags for you and your family. Gather essential items such as medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers, immediate care needs for dependents. Replenish any items that have expired or need replacement, ensure you and your family members have enough clothing and incidentals for a 72-hour period and have these items readily available for quick departure. See www.preparedbc.ca for details.



Assist your local Emergency Support Services Team by self-registering now on the Evacuee Registration and Assistance website at www.ess.gov.bc.ca. This streamlines the registration process should an Evacuation Order be required.



Contact family members, advise them of the situation and determine a meeting location outside of the evacuation area where you can safely reconnect should the area be evacuated.



Accommodation in the area can be limited. Make arrangements to stay with family or friends, if possible.



Take care of your pets or any other animals by moving them to a safe location. Make plans for their care if you will not be at home.



Arrange transportation for all household members. Prepare to move any disabled persons and/or children.





Regularly monitor the Shuswap Emergency Program’s (SEP) webpage at www.shuswapemergency.ca, Shuswap Emergency Program on Facebook and Twitter, the CSRD's Facebook, Twitter platforms or local news sources for up-to-date and accurate information. Or sign up for Alertable, our emergency mass notification system, at www.csrd.bc.ca/alertable

For more information, contact:

CSRD Emergency Operations Centre

Phone: 250-833-3350