Based upon recommendation from the BC Wildfire Service, an Evacuation Alert has been issued by Regional District North Okanagan (RDNO) at the Emergency Operations Centre due to a wildfire at Sitkim Creek, on the east side of Sugar Lake (#K41109).

Because of the potential danger to life and health, and a number of recreation sites within the proximity of Sugar Lake, the RDNO has issued an Evacuation Alert for the following areas:

All lands east of Sugar Lake, from the southern end to the northern tip, and from the east shore of to a line north south-through Initiative Peak.

This region includes all sites within Sugar Lake Resort at 1630 Sugar Lake Road.

Additionally, The Okanagan Shuswap Forest District has implemented a road closure at the 2.5km mark on Kate Creek Fire Service Road. This has been implemented to limit access to the Evacuation Alert area.

An Evacuation Alert has been issued to prepare you to evacuate your premises, property or recreational site within the mapped area should it be found necessary. Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions. If you do not need to be in the area, it is recommended that you leave until conditions change. See map of Evacuation Alert area attached.

Please note: The attached map is a general guideline. Any property in close proximity to the area should be prepared, and ready to evacuate during threatened times.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

Locate family members and designate a meeting area outside the evacuation area should an Evacuation Order be called while separated.

Pack essential items such as government issued ID, medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers, immediate care needs for dependents and, if time and space permits, keepsakes for quick departure.

Prepare to move persons with disabilities, children or neighbours, if assistance is needed.

Prepare to take pets with you and move livestock to a safe area (if possible).

Arrange transportation for all household members. Fill the gas tanks of personal vehicles.

Arrange accommodation for all members of the residence, if possible.

Wait for an Evacuation Order to be issued before evacuating.

Monitor the news, radio and online sources for information on evacuation orders and location of Reception Centres.

Further information will be issued as updates are received from the BC Wildfire Service. Residents are encouraged to or visit www.rdno.ca/activeemergencies, the RDNO Facebook page, and listen to local radio for more information.