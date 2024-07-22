Based upon recommendation from the BC Wildfire Service, an Evacuation Alert has been issued by Regional District North Okanagan (RDNO) at the Emergency Operations Centre due to a wildfire near Echo Lake (#K41217).

Because of the potential danger to life and health, the RDNO has issued an Evacuation Alert for the following areas:

11 Eight Mile Rd.

West end of Echo Lake going east and south, including DVM Bible Camp and properties 1812, 1815, 1824, 1848, 1855, 1864, 1871, 1876, 2126, 2230, 2234, 2241, 2242, 2244, 2245, 2246, 2376, 2432, 2450, 2478, 2485, 2510, 2514, 2530 Creighton Valley Rd.,

An Evacuation Alert has been issued to prepare you to evacuate your premises, property or recreational site within the mapped area should it be found necessary. Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

Please note: The attached map is a general guideline. Any property in close proximity to the area should be prepared and ready to evacuate during threatened times. See map of Evacuation Alert area attached.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

Locate family members and designate a meeting area outside the evacuation area should an Evacuation Order be called while separated.

Pack essential items such as government issued ID, medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers, immediate care needs for dependents and, if time and space permits, keepsakes for quick departure.

Prepare to move persons with disabilities, children or neighbours, if assistance is needed.

Prepare to take pets with you and move livestock to a safe area (if possible).

Arrange transportation for all household members. Fill the gas tanks of personal vehicles.

Arrange accommodation for all members of the residence, if possible.

Wait for an Evacuation Order to be issued before evacuating.

Monitor the news, radio and online sources for information on evacuation orders and location of Reception Centres.

Further information will be issued as updates are received from the BC Wildfire Service. Residents are encouraged to or visit www.rdno.ca, the RDNO Facebook page, and listen to local radio for more information.