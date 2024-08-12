Based upon recommendation from the BC Wildfire Service, the Regional District of North Okanagan is rescinding the Evacuation Alert for properties located on Sugar Lake Road due to the Sitkum Creek wildfire (#K41109).

Properties rescinded from the Evacuation Alert include:

1616, 1622, and 1630 Sugar Lake Road

Residents are reminded that although the Evacuation Alert has been removed, the entire Province of British Columbia is still facing threat of wildfire. We encourage you to stay connected with up to date information and remain aware of current situations and weather conditions.

Further information will be issued as updates are received from the BC Wildfire Service.