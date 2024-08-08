An Evacuation Order and Evacuation Alert area has been issued on 2024-08-06 at 8:00 pm by the Township of Spallumcheen at the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) upon the advice of BC Wildfire Services.
The Following Properties are on Evacuation Order
Hullcar Road
4210 HULLCAR RD
4222 HULLCAR RD
4236 HULLCAR RD
4254 HULLCAR RD
4256 HULLCAR RD
4257 HULLCAR RD
4260 HULLCAR RD
4264 HULLCAR RD
4267 HULLCAR RD
4268 HULLCAR RD
4276 HULLCAR RD
4288 HULLCAR RD
4296 HULLCAR RD
4306 HULLCAR RD
4310 HULLCAR RD
4316 HULLCAR RD
4320 HULLCAR RD
4342 HULLCAR RD
4350 HULLCAR RD
4362 HULLCAR RD
4374 HULLCAR RD
4382 HULLCAR RD
4402 HULLCAR RD
4420 HULLCAR RD
4424 HULLCAR RD
4426 HULLCAR RD
4430 HULLCAR RD
4466 HULLCAR RD
4504 HULLCAR RD
4516 HULLCAR RD
5004 HULLCAR RD
Deep Creek Road
5233 DEEP CREEK RD
5315 DEEP CREEK RD
5339 DEEP CREEK RD
5353 DEEP CREEK RD
Todd Place
4255 TODD PL
4260 TODD PL
4270 TODD PL
4274 TODD PL
4275 TODD PL
4276 TODD PL
4280 TODD PL
4285 TODD PL
4295 TODD PL
4298 TODD PL
4300 TODD PL
4305 TODD PL
4306 TODD PL
4310 TODD PL
Frederick Road
4210 FREDERICK RD
4220 FREDERICK RD
4225 FREDERICK RD
4235 FREDERICK RD
4240 FREDERICK RD
4245 FREDERICK RD
4246 FREDERICK RD
4250 FREDERICK RD
4265 FREDERICK RD
4279 FREDERICK RD
The Following Properties are on Evacuation Alert
Hullcar Road
4233 HULLCAR RD
4355 HULLCAR RD
4389 HULLCAR RD
4405 HULLCAR RD
4407 HULLCAR RD
4515 HULLCAR RD
4521 HULLCAR RD
Parkinson Road
4905 PARKINSON RD
4931 PARKINSON RD
4948 PARKINSON RD
4964 PARKINSON RD
5012 PARKINSON RD
5021 PARKINSON RD
5058 PARKINSON RD
5071 PARKINSON RD
5085 PARKINSON RD
5131 PARKINSON RD
5162 PARKINSON RD
5193 PARKINSON RD
Sharp Road
4330 SHARP RD
4360 SHARP RD
4390 SHARP RD
4333 SHARP RD
4345 SHARP RD
4326 SHARP RD
4365 SHARP RD
4300 SHARP RD
4322 SHARP RD
4310 SHARP RD
4376 SHARP RD
4340 SHARP RD
Wyatt Road
4215 WYATT RD
4218 WYATT RD
4239 WYATT RD
4255 WYATT RD
4293 WYATT RD
4294 WYATT RD
4300 WYATT RD
4304 WYATT RD
4315 WYATT RD
Knobb Hill Road
4651 KNOB HILL RD
4740 KNOB HILL RD
4755 KNOB HILL RD
4767 KNOB HILL RD
4797 KNOB HILL RD
4803 KNOB HILL RD
4955 KNOB HILL RD
5011 KNOB HILL RD
Salmon River Road
4848 SALMON RIVER RD
4766 SALMON RIVER RD
5104 SALMON RIVER RD
5104 SALMON RIVER RD
4738 SALMON RIVER RD
4838 SALMON RIVER RD
4886 SALMON RIVER RD
4858 SALMON RIVER RD
5104 SALMON RIVER RD
4832 SALMON RIVER RD
4704 SALMON RIVER RD
4684 SALMON RIVER RD
What you should do if you are located in the Evacuation Alert area.
An Evacuation Alert has been issued to prepare you to evacuate your premises or property should it be found necessary. Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible before evacuation; however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions. An Evacuation Alert means that residents in the identified area should be ready to leave the area for an extended period of time with short notice.
• Review BC Wildfire Service website/app for information about fire suppression efforts.
• Locate all family members and designate a meeting area outside the evacuation alert area, should an evacuation order be made while family members are separated.
• Pack essential items such as government-issued ID, medications, important documents (e.g., insurance, and mortgage / tenancy information), and immediate care needs for dependents.
• Prepare to evacuate disabled persons, children, and/or neighbours if assistance is needed.
• Prepare to take pets with you and move livestock to a safe area (if possible).
• Arrange transportation for all your household members. Fill the gas tanks of personal vehicles that will be used in the evacuation.
• Review your home or tenant insurance policy to understand what coverage you may have for lodging and food in the event of being evacuated. Most basic insurance policies cover living expenses during an evacuation.
• Arrange accommodation for all members of the residence. If possible, plan to stay with family or friends as accommodations may be in short supply.
• If you will require government assistance to meet your basic needs if evacuated, like lodging and food, Emergency Support Services will be available. Create a profile at ess.gov.bc.ca..
• Follow the guidance of BC Wildfire, the Township of Spallumcheen and the RCMP.
• Monitor the Township of Spallumcheen Website (www.spallumcheentwp.bc.ca) for information
• Sign up for Alertable on our website to receive information releases directly to your phone or email.
Things to Note:
• BC Wildfire website/app remains the best place to get current information about the fire size and suppression efforts.
• Our local fire crews will continue to patrol throughout the day and into the evening. You may see fire trucks in the area while BC Wildfire handles suppression activities.
• Numerous residents under Evacuation Alert and Order are travelling or moving livestock and other items along that route. We are asking non-residents to please avoid the area.
Next Update
• Next scheduled update will be issued by the