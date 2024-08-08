An Evacuation Order and Evacuation Alert area has been issued on 2024-08-06 at 8:00 pm by the Township of Spallumcheen at the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) upon the advice of BC Wildfire Services.

The Following Properties are on Evacuation Order

Hullcar Road

4210 HULLCAR RD

4222 HULLCAR RD

4236 HULLCAR RD

4254 HULLCAR RD

4256 HULLCAR RD

4257 HULLCAR RD

4260 HULLCAR RD

4264 HULLCAR RD

4267 HULLCAR RD

4268 HULLCAR RD

4276 HULLCAR RD

4288 HULLCAR RD

4296 HULLCAR RD

4306 HULLCAR RD

4310 HULLCAR RD

4316 HULLCAR RD

4320 HULLCAR RD

4342 HULLCAR RD

4350 HULLCAR RD

4362 HULLCAR RD

4374 HULLCAR RD

4382 HULLCAR RD

4402 HULLCAR RD

4420 HULLCAR RD

4424 HULLCAR RD

4426 HULLCAR RD

4430 HULLCAR RD

4466 HULLCAR RD

4504 HULLCAR RD

4516 HULLCAR RD

5004 HULLCAR RD

Deep Creek Road

5233 DEEP CREEK RD

5315 DEEP CREEK RD

5339 DEEP CREEK RD

5353 DEEP CREEK RD

Todd Place

4255 TODD PL

4260 TODD PL

4270 TODD PL

4274 TODD PL

4275 TODD PL

4276 TODD PL

4280 TODD PL

4285 TODD PL

4295 TODD PL

4298 TODD PL

4300 TODD PL

4305 TODD PL

4306 TODD PL

4310 TODD PL

Frederick Road

4210 FREDERICK RD

4220 FREDERICK RD

4225 FREDERICK RD

4235 FREDERICK RD

4240 FREDERICK RD

4245 FREDERICK RD

4246 FREDERICK RD

4250 FREDERICK RD

4265 FREDERICK RD

4279 FREDERICK RD

The Following Properties are on Evacuation Alert

Hullcar Road

4233 HULLCAR RD

4355 HULLCAR RD

4389 HULLCAR RD

4405 HULLCAR RD

4407 HULLCAR RD

4515 HULLCAR RD

4521 HULLCAR RD

Parkinson Road

4905 PARKINSON RD

4931 PARKINSON RD

4948 PARKINSON RD

4964 PARKINSON RD

5012 PARKINSON RD

5021 PARKINSON RD

5058 PARKINSON RD

5071 PARKINSON RD

5085 PARKINSON RD

5131 PARKINSON RD

5162 PARKINSON RD

5193 PARKINSON RD

Sharp Road

4330 SHARP RD

4360 SHARP RD

4390 SHARP RD

4333 SHARP RD

4345 SHARP RD

4326 SHARP RD

4365 SHARP RD

4300 SHARP RD

4322 SHARP RD

4310 SHARP RD

4376 SHARP RD

4340 SHARP RD

Wyatt Road

4215 WYATT RD

4218 WYATT RD

4239 WYATT RD

4255 WYATT RD

4293 WYATT RD

4294 WYATT RD

4300 WYATT RD

4304 WYATT RD

4315 WYATT RD

Knobb Hill Road

4651 KNOB HILL RD

4740 KNOB HILL RD

4755 KNOB HILL RD

4767 KNOB HILL RD

4797 KNOB HILL RD

4803 KNOB HILL RD

4955 KNOB HILL RD

5011 KNOB HILL RD

Salmon River Road

4848 SALMON RIVER RD

4766 SALMON RIVER RD

5104 SALMON RIVER RD

5104 SALMON RIVER RD

4738 SALMON RIVER RD

4838 SALMON RIVER RD

4886 SALMON RIVER RD

4858 SALMON RIVER RD

5104 SALMON RIVER RD

4832 SALMON RIVER RD

4704 SALMON RIVER RD

4684 SALMON RIVER RD

What you should do if you are located in the Evacuation Alert area.

An Evacuation Alert has been issued to prepare you to evacuate your premises or property should it be found necessary. Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible before evacuation; however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions. An Evacuation Alert means that residents in the identified area should be ready to leave the area for an extended period of time with short notice.

• Review BC Wildfire Service website/app for information about fire suppression efforts.

• Locate all family members and designate a meeting area outside the evacuation alert area, should an evacuation order be made while family members are separated.

• Pack essential items such as government-issued ID, medications, important documents (e.g., insurance, and mortgage / tenancy information), and immediate care needs for dependents.

• Prepare to evacuate disabled persons, children, and/or neighbours if assistance is needed.

• Prepare to take pets with you and move livestock to a safe area (if possible).

• Arrange transportation for all your household members. Fill the gas tanks of personal vehicles that will be used in the evacuation.

• Review your home or tenant insurance policy to understand what coverage you may have for lodging and food in the event of being evacuated. Most basic insurance policies cover living expenses during an evacuation.

• Arrange accommodation for all members of the residence. If possible, plan to stay with family or friends as accommodations may be in short supply.

• If you will require government assistance to meet your basic needs if evacuated, like lodging and food, Emergency Support Services will be available. Create a profile at ess.gov.bc.ca..

• Follow the guidance of BC Wildfire, the Township of Spallumcheen and the RCMP.

• Monitor the Township of Spallumcheen Website (www.spallumcheentwp.bc.ca) for information

• Sign up for Alertable on our website to receive information releases directly to your phone or email.

Things to Note:

• BC Wildfire website/app remains the best place to get current information about the fire size and suppression efforts.

• Our local fire crews will continue to patrol throughout the day and into the evening. You may see fire trucks in the area while BC Wildfire handles suppression activities.

• Numerous residents under Evacuation Alert and Order are travelling or moving livestock and other items along that route. We are asking non-residents to please avoid the area.

Next Update

