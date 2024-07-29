The Evacuation Order issued for the east side of Sugar Lake due to the Sitkum Creek wildfire (#K41109) has now been downgraded for properties 1616, 1622, and 1630 Sugar Lake Road. The Evacuation Order for the rest of the lands on the east side remains in place and includes:

All lands east of Sugar Lake, from the southern end to the northern tip, and from the east shore to a line north-south through Initiative Peak, not including 1616, 1622 and 1630 Sugar Lake Road.

Additionally, The Okanagan Shuswap Forest District has modified the current road closure to begin at the 2.5 km mark of Kate Creek Fire Service Road to limit access to the remaining Evacuation Order area.

Residents should remain prepared to vacate their homes on short notice should fire conditions change. An Evacuation Order may need to be re-issued and, if deemed necessary, the Evacuation Order process will re-commence. See Evacuation Order and Evacuation Alert areas map attached.

To ensure a safe homecoming to properties remaining on Evacuation Alert, residents should consider the following while preparing to return to their homes:

Walk around the perimeter checking for electrical wires, the smell of gas or hanging debris.

Enter your home with caution and check that the main power breaker is off.

Do not use your sewage disposal system unless you know it is capable of handling waste.

Refrigerated food - discard refrigerated food that has spoiled, as well as food that has been stored in a refrigerator that has lost power. When in doubt, throw it out.

Frozen food - discard frozen food that has thawed. If your freezer has been exposed to fire, or has been without power for more than 3 days, toss the contents entirely.

Canned food – canned goods should be safe, unless the can has bulged, rusted or is badly dented. Wash and disinfect all cans exposed to smoke. Food stored in glass jars and exposed to heat should be thrown out.

Don’t hesitate to ask for help for mental or psychological recovery. The BC Mental Health Support Line is open 24 hours a day at 310-6789 (no area code).

If loss of property has been identified, call your insurance representative to start your claim.

Evacuation Alert Rescinded for West Side of Sugar Lake

In addition to the above, and based upon recommendation from the BC Wildfire Service, the Regional District of North Okanagan is rescinding the Evacuation Alert for properties along the west shore of Sugar Lake due to the Sitkum Creek wildfire (#K41109).

Properties rescinded from the Evacuation Alert include:

All seasonal properties located on the west shore of Sugar Lake

Residents are reminded that although the Evacuation Alert has been removed, the entire Province is still facing threat of wildfire. We encourage you to stay connected with up to date information and remain aware of current situations and weather conditions.

Further information will be issued as updates are received from the BC Wildfire Service. RDNO residents are encouraged to visit www.rdno.ca/activeemergencies, and the RDNO Facebook page for more information. A detailed map of all Evacuation Alerts and Orders in the area can be found at EmergencyMapBC. You can also find an interactive version of the RDNO Wildfire Map here.