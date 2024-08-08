Upon recommendation from the BC Wildfire Service, the Evacuation Order issued for the east side of Sugar Lake due to the Sitkum Creek wildfire (#K41109) has now been rescinded. The current Evacuation Alert remains in place and includes:

1616, 1622, and 1630 Sugar Lake Road

An Evacuation Order may need to be re-issued if deemed necessary. Further information will be issued as updates are received from the BC Wildfire Service.

RDNO residents are encouraged to visit http://www.rdno.ca/activeemergencies, and the RDNO Facebook page for more information. A detailed map of all Evacuation Alerts and Orders in the area can be found at EmergencyMapBC. You can also find an interactive version of the RDNO Wildfire Map here.