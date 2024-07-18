Residents of 11 properties along Hwy 6 south of Silverton have to evacuate.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay's order comes after the recommendation from the BC Wildfire Service because of the Aylwin Creek wildfire.

The suspected cause of the blaze which ignited earlier today is dry lightning.

Any evacuee who doesn't have a place to go is asked to head to the Royal Canadian Legion in Slocan.

Anyone needing food, clothing and other immediate items needs to register online at Emergency Support Services {https://ess.gov.bc.ca}.

The RDCK has put residents of 91 other properties in the area on evacuation alert, meaning they have to be ready to leave quickly.

The properties under the evacuation order are listed below.

8905 Highway 6

8755 Highway 6

8651 Highway 6

8941 Highway 6

8953 Highway 6

8961 Highway 6

8921 Highway 6

8749 Highway 6

8851 Highway 6

8751 Highway 6

8821 Highway 6

More information can be found at The Regional District of Central Kootenay's website.