A mattress fire was quickly dealt with by the Kelowna Fire Department on Feb 18.

Just after 7 p.m., teams were dispatched to a home on Cawston Avenue.

The fire was contained to the mattress in the rear bedroom.

Two adults and four kids fled the home. One adult was treated for minor smoke inhalation.

Platoon Captain Corrie Land said no one was injured.

The fire is not considered suspicious.